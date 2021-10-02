Ferndale woman arrested after allegedly climbing onto neighbor’s balcony, making threats

Courtesy to The Bellingham Herald

A Ferndale woman is facing felony charges after she allegedly climbed onto a neighbor’s balcony, threatened to kill them and caused more than $800 in damage.

Meghan E. Hamilton, 29, was charged Monday, Sept. 27, in Whatcom County Superior Court with one count of felony harassment and one count of second-degree malicious mischief.

Hamilton’s arraignment is scheduled for Oct. 15. She was released from the Whatcom County Jail on Sept. 27 on $9,000 bond, court records show.

Around 8 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 25, Ferndale police were called to the 2100 block of Washington Street for a fight among several people. One of the victim’s told police that Hamilton allegedly came into their residence and headbutted them, causing the victim pain, bleeding and bruising, according to Riley Sweeney, a Ferndale police spokesperson.

When officers arrived, they saw Hamilton attempting to climb over a divider between two second-story balconies. Officers later learned that Hamilton was allegedly attempting to enter the second victim’s house and attack them, Sweeney said.

Indigenous Affairs Weekly roundup of news affecting Native American communities in the Northwest. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The second victim told police that Hamilton had accused her of calling the police and had threatened to kill her, according to Sweeney and the court records.

When Hamilton couldn’t get into the second victim’s house, she allegedly started throwing things off the balcony, causing more than $860 worth of damage, the court records state.

Hamilton was then arrested and taken to jail.