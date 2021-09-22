Man suspected of sexually assaulting a woman in a WWU dorm while she was sleeping

A 20-year-old man is suspected of sexually assaulting a woman he knew while she slept in a Western Washington University dorm room last year.

The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office booked Shaun Aaron Boss, 20, into Whatcom County Jail on Tuesday, Sept. 21, on suspicion of second-degree rape. Jail records show he was released on a $1,000 appearance bond.

The victim and a person who witnessed the reported rape visited the WWU campus in May 2020 to see the witness’ boyfriend and attend a few parties, according to Whatcom County Superior Court documents filed Sept. 13. They met up with Boss, who documents said was known to the group.

After attending a party, the witness and her boyfriend left to return to the boyfriend’s dorm, documents state.

The victim reported that she did not remember returning to the boyfriend’s dorm, according to documents, but she remembers hearing and seeing parts of being sexually assaulted by Boss while she slept in the dorm.

Indigenous Affairs Weekly roundup of news affecting Native American communities in the Northwest. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The witness reported waking up and seeing Boss on top of the victim while the victim appeared to be asleep, documents state. The witness reported that they got out of bed, got Boss to stop, redressed the victim and got in bed with her to make sure nothing else happened that night, according to documents.

WWU Police investigated the reported sexual assault, and a warrant was issued for Boss’ arrest on Sept. 14, documents show.

According to WWU’s 2020-21 Cleary Report, which includes campus security policy and crime statistics through 2019, the school’s Bellingham campus had eight rapes in its residence halls in 2017 and seven each in 2018 and 2019. Two other rapes occurred elsewhere on campus in 2017, and in 2018 there was one additional rape elsewhere on campus and another on public property, according to the report.

Resources

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence or sexual assault, you can contact the following local resources for free, confidential support:

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

▪ Domestic Violence & Sexual Assault Services: 24-hour Help Line: 360-715-1563, Email: info@dvsas.org.

▪ Lummi Victims of Crime: 360-312-2015.

▪ Tl’ils Ta’á’altha Victims of Crime: 360-325-3310 or nooksacktribe.org/departments/youth-family-services/tlils-taaaltha-victims-of-crime-program/

▪ Bellingham Police: You can call anonymously at 360-778-8611, or go online at cob.org/tips.

▪ WWU Consultation and Sexual Assault Support Survivor Advocacy Services: 360-650-3700 or wp.wwu.edu/sexualviolence/.