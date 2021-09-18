Man reportedly sticks head in occupied ladies’ restroom stall at Bellingham grocery store

A man, who already has a conviction for indecent exposure, allegedly stuck his head underneath an occupied restroom stall in the ladies’ room at a Bellingham grocery store and grabbed a woman’s leg.

Bellingham Police booked Dalton William Edwards, 25, into Whatcom County Jail on Friday, Sept. 17, on suspicion of voyeurism. Jail records show he was released Friday.

Police were called to the Bellingham Whole Foods the evening of July 16, according to Whatcom County Superior Court documents filed Aug. 2, after a woman reported going into the store’s restroom, noticing the middle stall was occupied, choosing the stall to the right and noticing a head underneath her stall while using the restroom.

The victim said that at first she thought the head might be that of a child, documents state, but she soon realized it was a man’s head.

The victim reported moving her leg toward Edwards and kicking at him, according to documents, at which point he grabbed her leg. She pulled away and ran out of the restroom.

The victim gave police Edwards’ description, documents state, and they reviewed the store’s video footage.

On July 17, officers spotted Edwards downtown at West Holly Street and Railroad Avenue wearing clothes that appeared to be the same ones he was wearing a day earlier, documents state. The officer contacted Edwards, then compared images from his body cam to the surveillance footage from the grocery store.

On July 18, police presented a photo array to the victim, who selected Edwards as the man she saw in the restroom, documents state.

A bench warrant was issued for Edwards’ arrest on Aug. 27, court records show.

Court records also show that Edwards has previous Whatcom County convictions for assault in 2020 and residential burglary and indecent exposure in 2018, when he broke into several South Hill neighborhood homes while naked. Edwards served three months in jail and 12 months probation following the 2018 conviction.

