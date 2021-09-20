Bellingham man suspected of rape for allegedly sexually assaulting woman he knew

A Bellingham man is suspected of raping a woman he was familiar with after he reportedly used force to perform sexual acts to her she told him she did not want.

Bellingham Police booked Nijjim Taheed McPherson, 25, into Whatcom County Jail on Thursday, Sept. 16, on suspicion of second-degree rape.

Officers were sent Aug. 28 to the victim’s home for another incident, Whatcom County Superior Court documents filed Sept. 9 show, and the victim reported being sexually assaulted by McPherson a week earlier.

In that incident, the victim reported that she had consensual sex with McPherson, but while doing so he began performing an act that she did not want and told him not to do, documents state. The victim reported that McPherson did not stop, held her down and became even more forceful, even though she pleaded with him to stop, according to documents.

The victim reported being in severe pain and sought treatment at St. Joseph’s hospital in Bellingham, where bruising was found on her arms and legs and other injuries were found, according to documents.

A warrant for McPherson’s arrest was issued on Sept. 10, court documents show.

Resources

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence or sexual assault, you can contact the following local resources for free, confidential support:

▪ Domestic Violence & Sexual Assault Services: 24-hour Help Line: 360-715-1563, Email: info@dvsas.org.

▪ Lummi Victims of Crime: 360-312-2015.

▪ Tl’ils Ta’á’altha Victims of Crime: 360-325-3310 or nooksacktribe.org/departments/youth-family-services/tlils-taaaltha-victims-of-crime-program/

▪ Bellingham Police: You can call anonymously at 360-778-8611, or go online at cob.org/tips.

▪ WWU Consultation and Sexual Assault Support Survivor Advocacy Services: 360-650-3700 or wp.wwu.edu/sexualviolence/.