Whatcom County man suspected of molesting 11- or 12-year-old child he knew

A Lynden man is suspected of child molestation, after he reportedly touched a child he was familiar with in a sexual manner when she was 11 or 12 years old.

The Lynden Police Department booked Scott Brandon Clifton, 35, into Whatcom County Jail Wednesday, Sept. 15, on suspicion of second-degree child molestation. Jail records show Clifton was released Thursday on $10,000 bail.

The investigation into the allegations against Clifton began after Lynden police received a referral from Child Protective Services, Chief Steve Taylor told The Bellingham Herald in an email. Whatcom County Superior Court documents filed Thursday show the investigation began Aug. 4.

The investigation showed that the alleged sexual assault occurred four or five years earlier when the child was 11 or 12 years old, documents state.

The victim reported that Clifton initiated sexual contact with her above the clothing, according to documents.

Clifton was interviewed by Lynden police Wednesday, documents state, but he requested to speak with his attorney after he was read his rights.

Resources

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence or sexual assault, you can contact the following local resources for free, confidential support:

▪ Domestic Violence & Sexual Assault Services: 24-hour Help Line: 360-715-1563, Email: info@dvsas.org.

▪ Lummi Victims of Crime: 360-312-2015.

▪ Tl’ils Ta’á’altha Victims of Crime: 360-325-3310 or nooksacktribe.org/departments/youth-family-services/tlils-taaaltha-victims-of-crime-program/

▪ Bellingham Police: You can call anonymously at 360-778-8611, or go online at cob.org/tips.

▪ WWU Consultation and Sexual Assault Support Survivor Advocacy Services: 360-650-3700 or wp.wwu.edu/sexualviolence/.

▪ Brigid Collins Family Support Center: 360-734-4616, brigidcollins.org.