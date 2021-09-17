WWU issues campus alert after armed robbery Thursday morning at nearby convenience store

Western Washington University issued a campus alert and advised students living in the area to use caution after a reported armed robbery occurred two blocks away from campus.

The robbery, according to the alert, occurred at approximately 10:30 a.m. at the JJs In and Out convenience store at 2219 Douglas Avenue — approximately two blocks from campus.

According to the alert, the suspected robber, who was female, approached another woman outside the JJs and threatened her with a handgun. The suspect robbed the store and took the employee’s purse before leaving and heading westbound, away from campus.

“University Police and Bellingham Police are on the scene now, and Bellingham Police have begun a K9 track,” according to the alert. “Students who live in the area are advised to exercise caution when leaving their residences.”

According to a second alert sent out by WWU at 11:55 a.m., the K-9 track ended a few blocks south of the store, but a second suspect was seen on camera waiting for the female suspect to come out of the store.

The female suspect was described as white, in her 30s, 5-foot-6 to 5-8, heavy set and wearing a red face mask, black hoody and long gray shorts.

“Anyone seeing someone matching this description should immediately call 911; the university will continue to update the campus community on this incident as more information becomes available,” the first alert read.

The second suspect was described as a white male wearing a light colored face mask, a light gray or white hoody and dark pants.

“Both suspects are assumed to have fled the area and no longer be in the vicinity,” the second alert stated.

The store employee who was robbed was a Western student, according to the second alert, and the school is reaching out to her to provide support as needed.

This story was originally published September 17, 2021 11:28 AM.