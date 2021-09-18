Bellingham man suspected of molesting a child and threatening her family if she told

A Bellingham man is suspected of molesting a child he was familiar with in 2019 and then threatening to hurt her family if she told anyone about the alleged sexual assault.

Bellingham Police booked Michael Wayne Breeding, 58, into Whatcom County Jail Wednesday, Sept. 15, on suspicion of first-degree child molestation, coercion and communicating with a minor for immoral purposes. Jail records show Breeding was released Thursday evening on $2,000 bail.

On Aug. 27, detectives opened an investigation into the alleged incident, which occurred within Bellingham city limits, Lt. Claudia Murphy told The Bellingham Herald in an email.

The investigation revealed enough evidence to establish probable cause against Breeding for having unlawful sexual contact with the victim in 2019, when she was younger than 10 years old, according to Murphy.

Investigators also learned Breeding reportedly made threats against the victim’s family if she told anyone about the sexual assault, Murphy reported.

Indigenous Affairs Weekly roundup of news affecting Native American communities in the Northwest. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

In an interview with police, Breeding confirmed some of the facts reported by the victim and said the victim was being truthful about being abused, but Breeding said it was not by him, according to Whatcom County Superior Court Documents filed Thursday.

Resources

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence or sexual assault, you can contact the following local resources for free, confidential support:

▪ Domestic Violence & Sexual Assault Services: 24-hour Help Line: 360-715-1563, Email: info@dvsas.org.

▪ Lummi Victims of Crime: 360-312-2015.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

▪ Tl’ils Ta’á’altha Victims of Crime: 360-325-3310 or nooksacktribe.org/departments/youth-family-services/tlils-taaaltha-victims-of-crime-program/

▪ Bellingham Police: You can call anonymously at 360-778-8611, or go online at cob.org/tips.

▪ WWU Consultation and Sexual Assault Support Survivor Advocacy Services: 360-650-3700 or wp.wwu.edu/sexualviolence/.

▪ Brigid Collins Family Support Center: 360-734-4616, brigidcollins.org.