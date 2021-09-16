Bellingham police investigating shooting Thursday morning in Samish neighborhood

Bellingham Police are investigating a shooting that occurred Thursday morning in the Samish neighborhood.

Officers were sent at approximately 8:35 a.m. Sept. 16 to the 3500 block of Ridgemont Road for reports of a shooting, Lt. Claudia Murphy told The Bellingham Herald in an email.

Callers reported hearing shots fired, according to Murphy, and one person reported seeing a man lying in a driveway, bleeding.

Officers arrived and gave the man medical care until medics could arrive, Murphy reported. The man was taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds, and Murphy wrote that his condition was not known at this time.

“BPD Detectives, Crime Scene Investigators, and Traffic Officers are continuing to investigate and forensically map the scene and will be throughout the day,” Murphy wrote.

According to unconfirmed emergency broadcast reports at the time, a witness reported seeing a person get into a beige sedan and leave the scene at a high rate of speed after hearing the shots fired.

Follow up broadcasts said police were looking for the sedan on Interstate 5 and at other nearby exits.

This story was originally published September 16, 2021 12:33 PM.