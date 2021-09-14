Bellingham man suspected of molesting young child he knew

A 23-year-old man is suspected of sexually abusing a child under the age of 10 that he was familiar with, according to the Bellingham Police Department.

Silas Terrence Rodgers was booked into Whatcom County Jail on Saturday, Sept. 11, on suspicion of first-degree child molestation. Jail records show Rodgers is being held in lieu of $40,000 bail.

Police were called at 12:06 a.m. Saturday to the 1900 block of Fraser Street for the report of a possible domestic dispute, Lt. Claudia Murphy told The Bellingham Herald in an email.

During the investigation, Rodgers admitted to police of having unlawful sexual contact with the child on at least three separate occasions, Murphy reported.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence or sexual assault, you can contact the following local resources for free, confidential support:

▪ Domestic Violence & Sexual Assault Services: 24-hour Help Line: 360-715-1563, Email: info@dvsas.org.

▪ Lummi Victims of Crime: 360-312-2015.

▪ Tl’ils Ta’á’altha Victims of Crime: 360-325-3310 or nooksacktribe.org/departments/youth-family-services/tlils-taaaltha-victims-of-crime-program/

▪ Bellingham Police: You can call anonymously at 360-778-8611, or go online at cob.org/tips.

▪ WWU Consultation and Sexual Assault Support Survivor Advocacy Services: 360-650-3700 or wp.wwu.edu/sexualviolence/.

▪ Brigid Collins Family Support Center: 360-734-4616, brigidcollins.org.