Police investigating after 2 juveniles reportedly set fire at Bellingham school

The Bellingham Police Department is investigating a fire at Shuksan Middle School last weekend believed to be deliberately set by two juveniles.

“A small fire was set on the back side of the building at the entrance to the new gym early Sunday morning,” Bellingham Public Schools spokesperson Dana Smith told The Bellingham Herald in an email about the Sept. 5 fire. “Thankfully, neighbors saw it and the fire department responded quickly. Our school operations will not be affected, and school is running as normal today (Tuesday).”

Officers were sent to the school at approximately 12:12 a.m. Sept. 5 for a fire investigation, Lt. Claudia Murphy told The Herald in an email late Wednesday, after a witness reported to 911 that they saw two people attempting to start a fire by the gym.

Officers walked the school’s perimeter and found the fire smoking from within the walls near a door, Murphy reported, and the Bellingham Fire Department arrived to extinguish it.

The fire was initially reported as an outside fire, Bellingham Fire spokesperson Dave Pethick told The Herald Friday, but it was upgraded to a commercial fire after crews found flames climbing a wall.

“It was a pretty routine extinguish,” Pethick said. “We checked for extension and didn’t find any.”

Damages from the fire were estimated to be less than $5,000, Murphy reported.

Witnesses told police two juveniles were responsible for starting the fire, according to Murphy. K-9 Destro was used to track away from the school, but no suspects were located.

Murphy said the investigation continues to identify the juveniles, who are suspected of second-degree arson.