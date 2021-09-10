Police investigating after gunshot reportedly strikes mail truck traveling to Bellingham

Bellingham Police are investigating after a mail truck reportedly was struck by a fired bullet this week while on a route through Whatcom County. Though the bullet lodged in the trailer of the truck, no injuries were reported.

Police were notified of the reported shooting at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 7, according to the Bellingham Police Department’s incident log.

The truck, a Mail Management Services semi, was on a route from Ferndale to Bellingham, Lt. Claudia Murphy told The Bellingham Herald in an email Wednesday night. Mail Management Services provides transportation services for the U.S. Postal Service, according to its website.

Somewhere along the route to Bellingham, a fired bullet struck the truck, Murphy reported. The bullet penetrated the rear of the trailer and lodged in the wall separating the trailer from the cab.

A crime scene investigator for the police was able to retrieve the bullet from the trailer, Murphy reported.

“Unknown suspects, unknown location where the gunshot emanated,” Murphy reported.