Man sentenced to 52 months for assaulting 3 people with an aluminum bat in Whatcom County

A 30-year-old man was sentenced to 52 months in prison Tuesday after assaulting three people in 2019 in Whatcom County, seriously injuring two of the victims.

Talin Lee Moris was sentenced Aug. 31 in U.S. District Court in Seattle, after he pleaded guilty in May to charges of assault with a dangerous weapon and two counts of causing serious bodily injury.

“The community deserves to be safe from someone who is a danger to them,” Chief U.S. District Judge Ricardo S. Martinez said during Tuesday’s sentencing hearing, according to a U.S. Department Justice news release.

Morris was arrested May 14, 2019, after he visited friends on a property on the Lummi Reservation, according to the release.

While visiting, Morris shot up with methamphetamine, became agitated and broke a window with an aluminum baseball bat, the release states.

One of his friends led Morris outside, according to the release, prompting Morris to hit the friend in the back of the head with the bat and continue to strike him while he was on the ground.

Two other people came out to help, and Morris struck both of them with the bat, the release states.

One of the victims suffered a concussion, a head wound and a fractured scapula, while a second suffered a broken arm in two places that required surgery to insert bolts and metal plates, according to the release. A third victim suffered bruising and swelling from where she was struck.

In his sentencing memo, U.S. Attorney J. Tate London wrote that Morris “has a lengthy criminal history dating back to his late teens that involve convictions for assaults, including assaults of law enforcement officers,” and that he had just been released from custody for another assault.

After the 52 months in prison, Morris will serve three months probation, according to the release.

