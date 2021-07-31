Bellingham woman threatens to kill 10-month-old baby with a knife

A Bellingham woman reportedly threatened to kill a 10-month-old infant in another woman’s arms, then punched and used a knife against two other people who stepped in to protect the infant last weekend.

Bellingham Police booked Katrina Ann Reedy, 44, into Whatcom County Jail Sunday, July 25, on suspicion of two counts of second-degree assault and one each of felony harassment and violation of a protection order. Jail records show she is being held in lieu of $4,000 bail.

Officers responded at 6:57 p.m. July 25 to an apartment complex in the King Mountain neighborhood for the report of an aggravated assault, Lt. Claudia Murphy told The Bellingham Herald in an email, after several 911 callers reported a woman had punched and cut multiple people with a knife.

Reedy had left the scene by the time officers arrived, but they found four victims, one of whom was a 10-month-old infant being held by another one of the victims, Murphy reported. Reedy was known to the group and reportedly has had several disputes with members of the group in the past, and the woman holding the infant had an anti-harassment order preventing Reedy from assaulting, harassing or threatening her or her children.

On Sunday, victims and witnesses told police she approached and started pointing at the infant saying, “I want that baby dead” and “I’m going to kill that baby,” according to Murphy.

Concerned that the infant might be harmed, two of the victims stepped in to intervene, Murphy reported, and Reedy pulled a knife from her purse and swung it at the two victims, cutting them on their arms. The cuts were minor and treated at the scene.

Reedy then left the area, but the incident had been captured on cellphone video and shown to officers, according to Murphy.

Reedy was located a few blocks away and arrested without incident, Murphy reported, and police found her with two small folding knives, each with a small amount of dried blood on them.