Man stabbed at Bellingham Grocery Outlet during argument over Base Camp assault

An argument over an assault at the Base Camp homeless shelter a night earlier resulted in a man being stabbed in the chest last week at the Bellingham Grocery Outlet.

The Bellingham Police Department booked Tracy Patterson, 57, into Whatcom County Jail July 22 on suspicion of first- and fourth-degree assault and harassment, and jail records show he is being held in lieu of $200,000 bail.

Officers were called at 6:51 p.m. July 22 to the Grocery Outlet in the 1600 block of Ellis Street for the report of a stabbing, Lt. Claudia Murphy told The Bellingham Herald. They arrived to find a victim with a non-life-threatening stab wound to his upper left rib cage that required medical treatment at the St. Joseph hospital’s Emergency Department.

The victim told police he had been stabbed by a man he knew, later identified as Patterson, Murphy reported.

The victim said that Patterson had assaulted a woman the night before at Base Camp, according to Murphy. The two men argued about the incident, Murphy said, and Patterson stabbed the victim.

Once police arrived, K9 Rudy and his handler tracked Patterson walking along Whatcom Creek near Meador Street, Murphy reported, and Patterson was arrested without incident.

K9 Rudy and K9 Prowl searched for evidence but were unable to locate the knife used in the stabbing, according to Murphy.