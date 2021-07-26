Whatcom County man suspected of raping woman he knew in Lynden-area home

A Whatcom County man is suspected of raping a woman he is familiar with two years ago in the Lynden area.

The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office booked Anthony Robert Martinez, 24, into Whatcom County Jail Friday, July 23, on suspicion of third-degree rape and violating a no-contact order. Jail records show he was released later that day without bail.

The victim first informed the Lynden Police Department about the alleged sexual assault on Oct. 20, 2020, according to Whatcom County Superior Court Documents.

The victim told police that on June 9, 2019, Martinez came into the room she was staying in and lay next to her, court documents state. The victim told Martinez she did not want to be with him, according to documents, but he pulled down her pants and raped her.

A summons was issued for Martinez’s arrest on June 29, court records show.

Court records show Martinez was already awaiting trial on assault and harassment charges from a separate incident in 2019. He also has previous convictions for assault, attempting to elude police, possession of a stolen firearm and criminal impersonation in Whatcom and Skagit counties since 2015.

Resources

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence or sexual assault, you can contact the following local resources for free, confidential support:

▪ Domestic Violence & Sexual Assault Services: 24-hour Help Line: 360-715-1563, Email: info@dvsas.org.

▪ Lummi Victims of Crime: 360-312-2015.

▪ Tl’ils Ta’á’altha Victims of Crime: 360-325-3310 or nooksacktribe.org/departments/youth-family-services/tlils-taaaltha-victims-of-crime-program/

▪ Bellingham Police: You can call anonymously at 360-778-8611, or go online at cob.org/tips.

▪ WWU Consultation and Sexual Assault Support Survivor Advocacy Services: 360-650-3700 or wp.wwu.edu/sexualviolence/.