Man reportedly found in a boat turning high-speed circles on Lake Whatcom at 12:30 a.m.

A Bellingham man suspected of boating under the influence early Saturday is suspected of crashing the boat he was controlling into another boat on Lake Whatcom, causing more than $5,000 in damage.

The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office booked Peter Christopher Harrison, 48, into Whatcom County Jail July 17 on suspicion of operating a vessel under the influence, negligent operation of a vessel, first-degree malicious mischief, third-degree assault and felony harassment. Jail records show he was released Sunday on $25,000 bail.

Deputies were sent at approximately 12:30 a.m. Saturday to the 2800 block of Lake Whatcom Boulevard near Strawberry Point after receiving multiple reports of a boater driving recklessly with no lights on, sheriff’s office spokesperson Deb Slater told The Bellingham Herald in an email.

Deputies arrived to find the boat going in circles at high speeds and coming dangerously close to other boats that were moored on docks, Slater reported.

Using the sheriff’s office’s boat, deputies were able to approach the boat when it ran out of gas and identified the driver as Harrison, who was slurring his words “significantly,” according to Slater. They also reportedly saw empty beer cans on the boat.

While attempting to arrest Harrison, he began kicking at deputies, striking one, and threatened them, Slater reported.

Under RCW 79A.60,040, it is illegal to operate a vessel in a reckless manner or with an alcohol concentration of 0.08 or higher or a THC concentration of 5.00 or higher in Washington state — the same levels used to determine DUI on the state’s roads.