Whatcom deputies arrest attempted murder suspect fleeing to Skagit at 80 mph

A 53-year-old man was arrested after another man was shot once in the chest at a Deming home Thursday afternoon, according to a Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office news release.

Deputies pursued the suspect’s vehicle down Highway 9 at speeds exceeding 80 mph before Scott Richard Baker of Pierce County was arrested about 5 p.m. July 15 by Whatcom and Skagit deputies.

Baker received minor medical treatment at the scene, according to the sheriff’s office. He was booked into the Whatcom County Jail on investigation of attempted first-degree murder, felony eluding a police vehicle and possession of a controlled substance.

Whatcom deputies responding to a 4 p.m. report of an assault with a weapon at a residence in the 5400 block of Mt. Baker Highway found a man in his 50s who had been shot with what witnesses reported to be a rifle.

The victim was taken to St. Joseph hospital in Bellingham with life-threatening injuries, according to the news release.

Witnesses named the suspect and described his vehicle to deputies, according to the news release.

Deputies spotted the suspect vehicle near Acme about 5 p.m. and attempted to stop it. The suspect was driving recklessly, according to the news release, and evaded a “pursuit intervention” on Park Road to flee south into Skagit County on Valley Highway.

A second “pursuit intervention” by Whatcom deputies spun the suspect’s vehicle into a field where Baker was arrested.

Two puppies recovered from the back of the vehicle were taken to the Humane Society for care and treatment.

The Whatcom Sheriff’s office said no further information about the incident or the victim’s condition is being released as detectives continue the investigation.