Whatcom sheriff’s office asks for help in search for this man wanted for attempted murder

The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a Maple Falls man who is wanted for first-degree attempted murder.

The sheriff’s office has a warrant for the arrest of 24-year-old Pavel Eduard Vasilchenko, according to a Monday, July 12, news release from the sheriff’s office.

Vasilchenko is believed to be in the Maple Falls or Kendall area of Whatcom County and is driving either a black spray-painted VW Passat or Jetta, or a black Nissan Pathfinder, according to the release.

Vasilchenko is described as a 6-foot-tall white man, with blue eyes, red hair and a tattoo of a cross on his right arm. Vasilchenko may have shorter hair than the photo the sheriff’s office released, the press release states.

No details were immediately available Monday about the attempted murder.

The sheriff’s office says there is no reason to believe Vasilchenko is a threat to the community.

If Vasilchenko is seen or you know his whereabouts, people are asked to call the sheriff’s office’s detective’s hotline at 360-778-6663.