Colorado man suspected of murdering woman arrested in Whatcom RV park

A man suspected of murdering a woman and leaving her body in a trash bin inside a Colorado storage unit was located and arrested at an RV park in Lynden earlier this month, according to a news release posted Tuesday by the Adams County Sheriff’s Office.

The Lynden and Bellingham police departments and the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office assisted in the June 6 arrest of Gregory A. Thomas, 36, of Thornton, Colorado, according to the release. He has since been extradited to Colorado and is being held on suspicion of first-degree murder and tampering with a deceased human body.

Records do not show that Thomas was ever booked into Whatcom County Jail.

The Adams County Sheriff’s Office was called on May 20 to a storage facility in Thornton — a suburb north of Denver — where deputies discovered the woman’s body inside a large trash bin in a storage unit, the release states.

A day later, detectives served a search warrant for the home of the woman, who was the renter of the unit, according to the release, and collected multiple evidence items.

The Adams County Coroner ruled the woman had been killed by gunfire, the release states, and detectives established probable cause for Thomas as the primary suspect in the murder.

Detectives also learned that Thomas fled to Washington state after the discovery of the woman’s body, according to the release.

But Thomas was located in the Lynden RV park, the release states, and on June 6 the Adams County Sheriff’s Office, with the help of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms and the Lynden Police Department, arrested him on an outstanding parole violation. He was extradited to Colorado and an arrest warrant for the suspected homicide was given on June 28.