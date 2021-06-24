Investigation reportedly finds Whatcom man with a pound of meth and 62 grams of cocaine

A three-month investigation by the Whatcom Gang and Drug Taskforce resulted in the arrest of a suspected mid-level drug dealer from Ferndale and the seizure of a pound of methamphetamine and 62 grams of cocaine Tuesday evening.

The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office booked Robert Maine Abell, 39, into Whatcom County Jail June 22 on suspicion of four counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver. Jail records show Abell was released Wednesday on $40,000 bail.

During the three-month investigation, the taskforce oversaw four drug buys from Abell in Whatcom County, sheriff’s office spokesperson Deb Slater told The Bellingham Herald in an email.

On June 22, taskforce detectives and Criminal Interdiction Team deputies stopped Abell after seeing him leave a hotel room in Bellingham, according to Slater.

Abell allowed the detectives and deputies to search his car, Slater reported, where they found heroin, methamphetamine, a digital scale, drug packing materials and an Airsoft pistol that looked like a gun.

Abell said he had more drugs in his hotel room, according to Slater, and a search of the room revealed just under a pound of meth, 62 grams of cocaine and four grams of heroin.

Whatcom County Superior Court records show a bench warrant was issued for Abell’s arrest on March 29 after he failed to appear in court on four other controlled substance charges from incidents in 2020.