Bellingham man allegedly tries to forcefully kiss and rub up against woman having a smoke

A Bellingham man drinking from a bottle of whiskey reportedly attempted to forcefully kiss and rub up against a woman he did not know outside her apartment last week, making her fear that he was going to attempt to rape her.

Bellingham Police booked Joshua Aaron Clark, 36, into Whatcom County Jail June 16 on suspicion of two counts of fourth-degree assault and one count each of unlawful imprisonment and residential burglary. Police are asking the Whatcom County Prosecuting Attorney’s office to add the sexual motivation component to all four charges, Lt. Claudia Murphy told The Bellingham Herald in an email Monday.

Jail records show Clark is being held in lieu of $80,000 bail.

Police were called at 10:50 p.m. June 15 to the 2700 block of West Maplewood Avenue for the report of a man sexually assaulting a woman, Murphy reported.

Arriving officers found Clark leaving the area and detained him during the investigation, according to Murphy.

The victim reported that she was smoking on the steps outside her apartment, when Clark approached while drinking a bottle of whiskey, Murphy reported. The victim did not know Clark.

The victim reported that Clark immediately tried to come on to her, forcefully leaning over and putting his face next to the victim and tried to kiss her, according to Murphy.

The victim resisted, Murphy reported, and Clark became angry and would not let her leave, as he kept following her and making sexually inappropriate comments and grabbing her by the waist so that he could force his body against hers. He then reportedly pinned her against the stairway.

The victim told police she was worried Clark would try to rape her, according to Murphy, but she was able to get back in her apartment, lock the door and call 911.

Clark, still angry, began banging on the door, demanding it be opened and pushing hard enough that it began to separate the door from the latch, Murphy reported. Officers found smudges, scuffs and tread marks on the door when they arrived.

Whatcom County Superior Court records show Clark is awaiting a trial scheduled to start Aug. 30 on a felony harassment charge for an incident in which he reportedly told a responding Bellingham Police officer that he had a gun and was going to shoot.

Resources

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence or sexual assault, you can contact the following local resources for free, confidential support:

▪ Domestic Violence & Sexual Assault Services: 24-hour Help Line: 360-715-1563, Email: info@dvsas.org.

▪ Lummi Victims of Crime: 360-312-2015.

▪ Tl’ils Ta’á’altha Victims of Crime: 360-325-3310 or nooksacktribe.org/departments/youth-family-services/tlils-taaaltha-victims-of-crime-program/

▪ Bellingham Police: You can call anonymously at 360-778-8611, or go online at cob.org/tips.

▪ WWU Consultation and Sexual Assault Support Survivor Advocacy Services: 360-650-3700 or wp.wwu.edu/sexualviolence/.