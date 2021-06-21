Man arrested at Whatcom storage facility with 106 grams of meth and 15 guns

Whatcom County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a Mount Vernon man after finding 106 grams of methamphetamine and other drugs in his car and 15 guns and more than 2,300 rounds of ammunition in a storage locker he was renting outside Bellingham.

Ricky Williams, 26, was booked into Whatcom County Jail Thursday, June 17, on suspicion of 15 counts of unlawful possession of a firearm and possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver. Jail records show he is being held in lieu of $25,000.

Deputies received an anonymous tip that an unidentified man and woman who were renting a storage locker near Bellingham were in possession of narcotics, firearms and stolen property, sheriff’s office spokesperson Deb Slater told The Bellingham Herald in an email.

Deputies contacted the owner of the storage facility on June 17, Slater reported, and learned that Williams had just arrived at the facility. The manager also granted consent for deputies to contact Williams at the facility.

Williams gave deputies consent to search his car, where they found 106 grams of methamphetamine, 19 fentanyl pills and four grams of heroin, according to Slater.

Williams also allowed deputies to search his storage locker, where they located the 15 guns and more than 2,300 rounds of ammunition, according to Slater.

Williams told deputies that he was dealing narcotics and trading drugs for firearms, Slater reported.

According to Skagit County Superior Court records, Williams has previous convictions for robbery, attempting to elude police, trafficking stolen property, possession of a controlled substance, forgery and possession of deadly weapons, which makes it illegal for him to own firearms.