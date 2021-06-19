Bellingham man allegedly stole a fire extinguisher and sprayed it in someone’s face

A Bellingham man is suspected of pulling a fire alarm in a downtown apartment building, stealing a fire extinguisher and then spraying a resident in the face with it as they exited the building. He later reportedly attempted to avoid arrest by swinging a sharpened stick at police.

Bellingham Police booked Kolya Daughs, 32, into Whatcom County Jail Wednesday, June 16, on suspicion of first- and second-degree assault, first-degree malicious mischief, third-degree theft, tampering with a fire alarm or equipment and obstruction of law enforcement. Jail records show the first-degree assault charges were not filed against Daughs.

The Bellingham Fire Department was sent at 3:16 a.m. Wednesday to the 1000 block of Railroad Avenue for the report of a smoke alarm, Police Lt. Claudia Murphy told The Bellingham Herald in an email. Firefighters encountered Doughs at the building and noted he reportedly pulled the fire alarms and stole a fire extinguisher.

Firefighters asked for police to respond, and Doughs left the building and jumped into a garbage bin in the alley, Murphy reported.

A number of residents from the building followed Doughs as they were exiting the building and noticed him in the garbage bin and heard him begin to yell, according to Murphy.

One stopped to help Doughs, Murphy reported, but Doughs sprayed the victim in the face with the extinguisher, causing pain and temporary blindness.

Officers located Doughs a few blocks away and attempted to take him into custody, according to Murphy, but he resisted, refused to follow their commands and grabbed an officer’s vest.

Doughs then pulled out a stick that had been sharpened to a point on one end and swung it in the direction of officers, Murphy reported. An officer was able to grab the stick and throw it a safe distance away, but in doing so, the officer suffered a cut on his finger from a fixed-blade knife that was reportedly in Dough’s pocket. The cut required minimal first aid, according to Murphy.

Officers warned Doughs that they would use a taser if he did not comply with their commands, Murphy reported, and it was then that police were able to place him under arrest with minimal further resistance.