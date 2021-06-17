Whatcom homeowner reportedly returns home to find door forced open and 29 guns stolen

A Whatcom County man and woman are suspected of breaking into a Lynden-area home while the homeowner was on a trip, stealing 29 guns from several firearm safes and selling two of the guns.

In addition to arresting the two suspects, the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office has recovered all 29 guns, spokesperson Deb Slater told The Bellingham Herald in an email.

Darrell Lee Glenman Jr., 51, was booked Thursday, June 17, into Whatcom County Jail on suspicion of theft of a firearm, first-degree burglary, first-degree trafficking, residential burglary and second-degree illegal possession of a firearm. Kimberly Ann Belles, 52, was booked on suspicion of residential burglary and second-degree possession of stolen property.

Glenman and Belles are both from Blaine, Slater reported.

Deputies received reports on Wednesday about a residential burglary on the outskirts of Lynden, Slater reported.

The homeowner reported that he returned home from a trip to discover the front door of his home forced open, according to Slater, and inside he found several of his firearm safes forced open. An inventory check revealed 29 stolen guns.

Video surveillance showed two people deputies were able to identify as Glenman and Belles inside the home, Slater reported.

Deputies contacted Glenman and Bells at their Blaine home, and Slater reported both admitted to their role in the burglary. Deputies also reportedly recovered 27 of the stolen guns from Glenman.

Glenman told deputies he sold the other two guns, Slater reported, and deputies were able to recover those, as well.

Whatcom County Superior Court records show Glenman has previous convictions for escape and burglary. Belles is awaiting a trial scheduled to start July 19 on charges of theft, possession of stolen property, forgery and identity theft from two separate incidents in 2020 and has previous convictions for residential burglary, theft, identity theft and forgery.