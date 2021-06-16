U.S. Border Patrol expels 3 foreign nationals arrested in Whatcom County

U.S. Border Patrol Blaine Sector arrested three foreign nationals who reportedly were in the United States illegally earlier this month in Whatcom County in a pair of incidents.

“These criminals tried to hide in our community but the outstanding agents from Blaine Sector found and arrested them. #bordersecurity #nationalsecurity,” Chief Patrol Agent David S. BeMiller tweeted announcing the arrests.

On June 5, Border Patrol agents located and arrested a male citizen of Pakistan in Blaine who was in the United States illegally, spokesperson Jason Givens told The Bellingham Herald in an email. He was turned over to Immigration and Customs Enforcement removal operations after his arrest.

On June 8 in Sumas, Border patrol agents located and arrested one man and one woman — both Canadian citizens — who had illegally entered the U.S. without inspection, Givens reported, adding that both were sent back to Canada under Title 42.

Title 42 allows U.S. Customs and Border Protection to immediately expel people to their country of citizenship rather than hold them in congregate areas for processing. Between October and May of Fiscal Year 2021, U.S. Customs and Border Protection reports making 266 Title 42 expulsions on the northern border with Canada.

No other information about the identity of the people who were arrested was released to The Herald.