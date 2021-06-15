Man cut off at Bellingham bar reportedly turns anger at three female customers

A man who had recently been cut off from drinking at a downtown Bellingham bar reportedly grabbed the buttocks of a female patron at the bar, attempted to kiss another and pushed a third to the ground outside the bar, breaking one of her teeth.

Bellingham Police booked Trevor James Herring, 32, into Whatcom County Jail Monday, June 14, on suspicion of second- and fourth-degree assault, and jail records show he was released later that day on $300 bond.

Officers were called at approximately 12:23 a.m. Sunday to the State Street Bar, where they learned that Herring had been cut off by the bartender due to his level of intoxication, Lt. Claudia Murphy told The Bellingham Herald in an email.

This angered Herring, and he started to bother other customers at the bar, especially three women, according to Murphy.

“Unsolicited and unwanted,” Herring intentionally grabbed the buttocks of one of the women and then attempted to kiss another, Murphy reported, prompting the three women to leave the bar.

Herring also left the bar and continued to argue with the women, even after they had asked him to leave, according to Murphy.

Rather than leave them alone, Herring reportedly charged at the third woman. She was able to block him, but he punched her in the face with a closed fist, knocking her to the ground and breaking one of her front teeth in half, Murphy reported.

Police are asking the Whatcom County Prosecutor’s Office to include sexual motivation special allegation with the expected fourth-degree assault charge as Herring reportedly intentionally grabbed the victim’s buttocks, according to Murphy.