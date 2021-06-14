Whatcom man suspected of DUI in single-vehicle crash that injures his passenger

A Whatcom County man was arrested on suspicion of DUI and vehicular assault late Saturday after he was involved in a single-vehicle crash along the Valley Highway that resulted in the passenger in his car being hospitalized.

The Washington State Patrol booked 30-year-old Raven Louis Antiste, of Deming, into Whatcom County Jail Sunday, June 13, according to jail records, where he was awaiting a hearing on bail Monday morning.

Twenty-six-year-old Deming resident Qwinsee-Lah V. Paez, who was a passenger in the vehicle, was taken to St. Joseph hospital in Bellingham with injuries she suffered in the crash, according to the State Patrol incident release.

Antiste was driving a silver 2000 Toyota 4Runner northbound on State Route 9 just south of Strand Road at approximately 10:27 p.m. when it left the highway to the right, according to the release. The 4Runner rotated and continued backwards into a ditch.

Neither Antiste nor Paez were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash, according to the report.

Troopers suspected Antiste was impaired at the time of the crash, according to the release, and arrested him. Antiste was one of nine people booked into Whatcom County Jail on suspicion of DUI over the weekend, according to jail records.