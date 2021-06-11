Whatcom man suspected of raping woman he knew in shed behind his parents’ home

A Whatcom County man is suspected of raping a woman he was familiar with in 2016 in a shed behind his parents’ home.

The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office booked Logan T. Merlina, 23, into Whatcom County Jail Friday, June 11, on suspicion of third-degree rape. Jail records show he was released later Friday.

The sheriff’s office spoke to the victim on Jan. 1, 2021, after she reported that in March of 2016 Merlina had invited her to his parents’ home north of Bellingham and said he wanted to show her something in the shed behind the home, according to Whatcom County Superior Court documents.

The victim agreed and accompanied Merlina to the shed, documents state, and once they were there, Merlina locked the door and sexually assaulted the victim despite her saying “no” and “stop.” The victim reported she believed Merlina stopped because his mother was home and came looking for them.

Investigators spoke to Merlina on Jan. 10, documents state, and he admitted to having sex with the victim in the shed.

Probable cause was found, and a summons for Merlina’s arrest was mailed to him on May 4, court records show.

Merlina made his first appearance in court Friday and was booked and released, sheriff’s office spokesperson Deb Slater told The Bellingham Herald in an email.

