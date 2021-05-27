Whatcom man arrested for alleged illegal possession of multiple guns, drugs

Getty Images

A Sumas man was arrested Tuesday for allegedly illegally possessing firearms, drugs and stolen property.

Gerald Robert Caron, 32, was arrested May 25 on suspicion of unlawful possession of a firearm, second-degree possession of stolen property and unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell or distribute.

Caron is currently incarcerated in the Whatcom County Jail in lieu of $10,000 bail, according to jail records. His in-custody arraignment in Whatcom County Superior Court is currently scheduled for June 4, court records show.

Around 8:30 p.m. on May 22, Whatcom County Sheriff’s deputies were doing a routine patrol in the 3600 block of the Mount Baker Highway near the Nugents Corner park and boat launch, according to Deb Slater, a sheriff’s office spokesperson.

Deputies saw two people allegedly cutting parts off of an undercarriage of a car that was on a car jack. Deputies identified one of the people as Caron, who was allegedly a suspect in a vehicle prowl from earlier in the day, Slater said.

Next to Caron’s car, deputies found an open bag with alleged stolen property from the earlier vehicle prowl, Slater said.

During a search warrant conducted on Caron’s car, deputies found two firearms, methamphetamine, heroin, psychedelic mushrooms, Suboxone pills and alleged stolen property, Slater said.

Caron is a convicted felon and not legally allowed to possess a firearm, court records show.