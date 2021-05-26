Whatcom man allegedly assaulted a woman, threatened to kill her and another man with a gun

Getty Images

A Custer man has been charged with assault after he allegedly brandished a gun, assaulted a woman and threatened to kill her and another man in early March.

Gary Alan Marsh Jr., 42, was charged April 30 in Whatcom County Superior Court with one count of second-degree assault, one count of second-degree assault (domestic violence), one count of harassment (domestic violence), one count of harassment and second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.

Domestic violence and harassment no-contact orders have been put in place for the victims, according to court records.

Marsh was required to check himself into Whatcom County Jail by 5 p.m. on Tuesday, May 25. Jail records show Marsh was booked and released Monday, May 24.

Marsh’s jury trial is tentatively scheduled for Aug. 2, court records show.

Around 5:30 p.m. on March 6, Blaine police were called to a brandishing incident in the 1300 block of Bayview Court. A man and a woman told police Marsh had pointed a gun at them, according to court records.

The man was visiting the woman because they have children in common. Around 4:30 p.m. that day, Marsh, who is known to the woman, showed up at her house. When Marsh entered the home, he allegedly went upstairs to the bathroom where the woman was and assaulted and choked her, court records state.

Marsh then pulled out a “silver ‘older police style’ pistol” and pointed it at the woman, the records state.

Marsh went downstairs and pointed the gun at the man and told him “I’ll use it, I’ll kill you,” the court records show.

The woman told police she has seen Marsh with the gun before and that he carries it with him.

Marsh is a convicted felon and is not legally allowed to possess firearms, the court records state.

Resources

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence or sexual assault, you can contact the following local resources for free, confidential support:

▪ Domestic Violence & Sexual Assault Services: 24-hour Help Line: 360-715-1563, Email: info@dvsas.org.

▪ Bellingham Police: You can call anonymously at 360-778-8611, or go online at cob.org/tips.

▪ WWU Consultation and Sexual Assault Support Survivor Advocacy Services: 360-650-3700 or wp.wwu.edu/sexualviolence/.

▪ Brigid Collins Family Support Center: 360-734-4616, brigidcollins.org.

▪ Lummi Victims of Crime: 360-312-2015.

▪ Tl’ils Ta’á’altha Victims of Crime: 360-325-3310 or nooksacktribe.org/departments/youth-family-services/tlils-taaaltha-victims-of-crime-program/