Bellingham woman reportedly stole a USPS uniform and keys, then got in a post truck

Minutes after being released from Whatcom County Jail, a Bellingham woman was found across the street at the U.S. Post Office after reportedly having stolen a Postal Service uniform and the keys to a USPS truck.

Bellingham Police cited Charne S. Langdon, 25, for first-degree trespassing on Tuesday, May 18, Lt. Claudia Murphy told The Bellingham Herald in an email.

Officers were called at 12:19 a.m. to the Prospect Street Post Office for the report that an unauthorized woman had gotten in a USPS truck, Murphy reported.

Officers arrived and found Langdon in the truck’s driver’s seat, and she refused to get out, according to Murphy. Officers also learned that Langdon reportedly had gone into the building, entered an employee-only area, stole a USPS shirt and high viability vest, put them on, stole the keys to the truck and started carrying around packages as if she worked there before getting into the truck.

Langdon was cited by summons, Murphy reported, and USPS representatives did not wish to pursue theft charges.

Only minutes before the incident at the Post Office, Landon had been released on personal recognizance from jail, where she had stayed for just less than four days, according to jail records, after Bellingham Police had arrested her on suspicion of malicious mischief, vehicle prowling and robbery.

In that incident, officers were called at 7:07 a.m. May 14 to the Fred Meyer on West Bakerview Road for the report of a woman unknown to the victim in a car breaking things and refusing to get out, Murphy said.

Officers arrived and spoke to the victim, who told them that Langdon had gotten in his car uninvited at the airport, and he provided her a ride to Fred Meyer, Murphy reported. Langdon then reportedly starting throwing things in the car, smashed a glass jar of change and broke the windshield.

Langdon also took the car keys from the victim, Murphy reported, but the victim was able to wrestle them back. The total damage to the car and its contents was estimated at $400.

Langdon then went into the store and began knocking over displays and throwing merchandise, causing another estimated $100 in clean up costs, according to Murphy.