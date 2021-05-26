Whatcom man allegedly yells threats at neighbors, their children and a sheriff’s deputy

A Bellingham-area man suspected of yelling at his neighbors and their children, allegedly began threatening a Whatcom County Sheriff’s deputy and his family on his way to jail.

The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office booked Paul Tyler Ban, 37, into Whatcom County Jail on suspicion of felony harassment and intimidating a public servant. Jail records show he is being held in lieu of $30,000 bail.

Deputies were called at 8:47 p.m. Friday, May 21, to the 1200 block of Euclid Avenue in the Geneva area for the report of a neighborhood dispute involving an intoxicated man yelling at children, sheriff’s office spokesperson Deb Slater told The Bellingham Herald.

Deputies spoke to a number of neighbors who reported Ban had been aggressive and yelled threats to his neighbors and their children, Slater reported, and deputies arrested him for suspected harassment.

On the way to the jail, Slater reported that Ban screamed profanities at the deputy and threatened to kill the deputy and the deputy’s family.

Whatcom County Superior Court records show Ban is awaiting a jury trial scheduled to begin Aug. 9 for second-degree assault stemming from an Aug. 2, 2020, incident, in which Ban allegedly pointed a gun at a Bellingham man in the victim’s driveway and in front of the victim’s son. Court documents state Ban told Bellingham Police that he did not own a gun, though officers found an empty handgun holster nearby.