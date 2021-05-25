Border Patrol arrests 6 Romanian nationals after alleged illegal crossing into Whatcom

U.S. Border Patrol agents last week arrested six Romanian nationals who attempted to enter the U.S. illegally from Canada into Whatcom County.

“Border Security is National Security! Excellent work by Blaine Border Patrol Agents who arrested a group of Romanian nationals attempting to illegally enter the US,” Chief Patrol Agent David S. BeMiller tweeted Friday, May 20.

The incident occurred the afternoon of May 18, U.S. Customs and Border Protection spokesperson Jason Givens told The Bellingham Herald in an email, when six people from Romania crossed the U.S.-Canada Border between points of entry and entered Whatcom County. The illegal crossing was detected by Blaine Station agents.

The Romanians who had illegally crossed were picked up by a vehicle on the U.S. side of the border, Givens reported, before Border Patrol agents stopped the vehicle and arrested the individuals inside.

No other information was available on the incident.