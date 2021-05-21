WWU custodian arrested after allegedly fondling co-worker on Bellingham campus

Getty Images/iStockphoto

Michael Tung Nguyen, 50, was arrested Thursday afternoon, May 20, by Western Washington University Police on suspicion of fondling and 4th-degree assault, according to the Whatcom County Sheriff’s jail booking website.

An alert about the arrest was sent to the university community Friday afternoon, May 21, according to Paul Cocke, director of the WWU Office of University Communications.

A female custodian told Western officials Thursday at about noon that at about 10:30 a.m. that day she was sexually assaulted by her male custodian lead while at work on Western’s Bellingham campus, the alert said.

Nguyen was arrested on suspicion of one count of indecent liberties, a felony. “The woman, who had recently been assigned to his custodial team for several weeks, told university officials the man assaulted her, fondling her,” according to the alert.

Nguyen was released on his own recognizance Friday afternoon, according to the VINE jail custody website.

WWU provided the woman support through the Washington State Employee Assistance Program.

Resources

If you or someone you know is experiencing sexual assault, you can contact the following local resources for free, confidential support:

▪ Domestic Violence & Sexual Assault Services: 24-hour Help Line: 360-715-1563, Email: info@dvsas.org.

▪ Lummi Victims of Crime: 360-312-2015.

▪ Bellingham Police: You can call anonymously at 360-778-8611, or go online at cob.org/tips.

▪ WWU Consultation and Sexual Assault Support Survivor Advocacy Services: 360-650-3700 or wp.wwu.edu/sexualviolence/.