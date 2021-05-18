Man allegedly followed woman’s car and repeatedly rammed it in Bellingham after argument

Bellingham Police arrested a man suspected of following and repeatedly ramming into the car of a woman he knew following an argument, then threatening to stab her.

Martin Mario Felix, 30, was booked into Whatcom County Jail Thursday, May 13, on suspicion of second-degree assault, harassment and malicious mischief, and jail records show he is being held in lieu of $25,000 bail.

Officers were sent at 2:04 a.m. Thursday to the 3800 block of Primrose Lane after receiving a call from the victim that Felix was ramming her vehicle, Lt. Claudia Murphy told The Bellingham Herald in an email.

Earlier Wednesday, Felix and the victim reportedly had an argument, Murphy reported. But as the victim was driving away, Felix found her in the area of James Street and East Bakerview Road and reportedly followed her several blocks.

While on the phone with the victim, Felix pulled alongside the victim’s car and continued to argue, Murphy reported, before he pulled ahead of her vehicle and began to repeatedly back into it.

The victim was able to drive away, but Felix continued to follow her, ramming her car from behind, Murphy reported, adding that Felix then threatened to go to the victim’s apartment and stab her.

The victim was afraid to stop and kept driving, Murphy reported, but Felix continued to hit the car from behind with enough force that the rear bumper of the victim’s car and the front bumper of his car fell off.

Felix stopped to pick up his bumper, and it was then that the victim was able to call 911, according to Murphy.

Felix drove off, but police located his car parked in the Sunset Pond parking lot with him still inside, Murphy reported, and officers arrested him.

Resources

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence or sexual assault, you can contact the following local resources for free, confidential support:

▪ Domestic Violence & Sexual Assault Services: 24-hour Help Line: 360-715-1563, Email: info@dvsas.org.

▪ Lummi Victims of Crime: 360-312-2015.

▪ Tl’ils Ta’á’altha Victims of Crime: 360-325-3310 or nooksacktribe.org/departments/youth-family-services/tlils-taaaltha-victims-of-crime-program/

▪ Bellingham Police: You can call anonymously at 360-778-8611, or go online at cob.org/tips.

▪ WWU Consultation and Sexual Assault Support Survivor Advocacy Services: 360-650-3700 or wp.wwu.edu/sexualviolence/.