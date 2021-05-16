Bellingham man reportedly corners woman in elevator, threatens her and demands her phone

A Bellingham transient man reportedly followed a woman into her downtown place of employment, cornered her in an elevator, demanded her phone and threatened her life. He later allegedly assaulted two other people and stole a phone from a fourth victim.

Bellingham Police booked Loyd P. Austin, 40, into Whatcom County Jail Monday, May 10, on suspicion of second-degree attempted robbery, first-degree theft, resisting arrest and two counts of fourth-degree assault. Jail records show he is being held in lieu of $20,000 bail.

Officers responded to the 1600 block of Cornwall Avenue at approximately 7:30 a.m. Monday for a report that Austin had assaulted two people, according to Whatcom County Superior Court documents. Austin was still at the scene at the time officers arrived, but reportedly became upset and walked away.

Officers spoke to the victims, and according to documents learned that:

▪ Austin followed a female victim into her place of work. She got on an elevator, and Austin stuck his arm through the doors as they were closing, stood between the victim and the door and demanded $40 and her phone. Loyd reportedly said “give me your phone or I will take your life,” 10 times.

▪ The victim was able to get away and called her husband for help, and the husband stepped in between Austin and the female victim, prompting Austin to strike the husband in the arm.

▪ Another woman showed up to work while this was occurring, and she also was struck in the wrist area by Austin.

While police were speaking to the first three victims, they received a report over the radio that Austin had stolen a phone from a fourth victim near State and Chestnut streets, according to documents.

Officers located Austin near the intersection of State and Laurel streets, and placed him under arrest, though documents state Austin resisted, tensing his muscles and pulling his arms away.

Police searched Austin’s pockets and found an iPhone 12 that Austin said didn’t belong to him, records state.

The fourth victim soon arrived on scene and reported that Austin had ripped the phone out of his hands with enough force to break the ear bud cord, documents state.