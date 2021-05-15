Whatcom man suspected of sexually molesting young child he knew

A Maple Falls man has been arrested after he allegedly molested an 8-year-old child he was familiar with on multiple occasions.

The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office booked Gerald R. Morse into Whatcom County Jail on Monday, May 10, on suspicion of first-degree child molestation. Jail records show he was released later that day.

Deputies received a referral from Child Protective Services on May 5, 2020, about a possible child molestation involving Morse, after the victim reportedly told another child about the alleged sexual assault, according to Whatcom County Superior Court documents.

The investigation led deputies to believe that Morse had inappropriate sexual contact with the victim multiple times, according to court documents.

A summons for Morse to appear in Whatcom County Superior Court on April 12, was issued on March 16, court records show. He did not appear, and a bench warrant for Morse to be booked and released was issued April 12.

Resources

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence or sexual assault, you can contact the following local resources for free, confidential support:

▪ Domestic Violence & Sexual Assault Services: 24-hour Help Line: 360-715-1563, Email: info@dvsas.org.

▪ Lummi Victims of Crime: 360-312-2015.

▪ Tl’ils Ta’á’altha Victims of Crime: 360-325-3310 or nooksacktribe.org/departments/youth-family-services/tlils-taaaltha-victims-of-crime-program/

▪ Bellingham Police: You can call anonymously at 360-778-8611, or go online at cob.org/tips.

▪ WWU Consultation and Sexual Assault Support Survivor Advocacy Services: 360-650-3700 or wp.wwu.edu/sexualviolence/.

▪ Brigid Collins Family Support Center: 360-734-4616, brigidcollins.org.