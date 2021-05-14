Whatcom County man suspected of sexually assaulting child he knew

Ferndale police arrested a man suspected of sexually assaulting a girl he was familiar with multiple times, including once when he allegedly made threats to her.

Feliciano Shawn Guerrero, 25, was booked into Whatcom County Jail Wednesday, May 12, on suspicion of charges including second-degree child rape and second-degree child molestation. Jail records show he is being held in lieu of $75,000 bail.

Police investigation into reports of the incidents found that they occurred in 2018 when the victim was under the age of 16, city of Ferndale spokesperson Riley Sweeney told The Bellingham Herald in an email.

The victim told police that on one occasion Guerrero made threats to force intercourse and that two other times he had inappropriate sexual contact with her, Sweeney reported.

Police did not have Guerrero’s current address, but were able to locate him where he worked and arrested him with out incident, according to Sweeney.

Resources

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence or sexual assault, you can contact the following local resources for free, confidential support:

▪ Domestic Violence & Sexual Assault Services: 24-hour Help Line: 360-715-1563, Email: info@dvsas.org.

▪ Lummi Victims of Crime: 360-312-2015.

▪ Tl’ils Ta’á’altha Victims of Crime: 360-325-3310 or nooksacktribe.org/departments/youth-family-services/tlils-taaaltha-victims-of-crime-program/

▪ Bellingham Police: You can call anonymously at 360-778-8611, or go online at cob.org/tips.

▪ WWU Consultation and Sexual Assault Support Survivor Advocacy Services: 360-650-3700 or wp.wwu.edu/sexualviolence/.

▪ Brigid Collins Family Support Center: 360-734-4616, brigidcollins.org.