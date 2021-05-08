A fire was set at the Mount Vernon Police Department. Here’s what happened

Courtesy to The Bellingham Herald

A person thought to be delusional after consuming illegal drugs set fire to the Mount Vernon police offices about 10 p.m. Friday, May 7, according to a news release from the agency.

Police Chief Chris Cammock wrote that the 31-year-old Mount Vernon man called 911, saying he was being chased by armed attackers, and went to the police department for aid. The man allegedly broke into the department and set fire to one of the work areas in an attempt to “throw off his fictitious attackers.”

“We have no reason to believe the Police Department or any of the staff were the focus of this person’s actions,” Cammock said. Sensitive records, evidence and weapons storage were not disturbed, he added.

Police found the man a block from the department’s Continental Place office. He was acting erratically and had blood on his hands.

The man was treated at Skagit Valley Hospital and the investigation was turned over to the Skagit County Sheriff’s detectives who booked the man into the Skagit County Justice Center for investigation of burglary and arson.