This 39-year-old Whatcom man has been arrested on suspicion of raping a child he knew

A 39-year-old Blaine man has been arrested on accusations that he sexually assaulted a juvenile that he knew over the course of three years, according to Deb Slater, spokesperson for the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office.

Slater said deputies were called Tuesday, May 4, about the assault accusations.

Adam Joshua Mather was arrested and booked into Whatcom County Jail on Wednesday, May 5, on suspicion of second-degree rape of a child and third-degree rape of a child, according to jail records.

He was released from jail on Thursday, May 6, on a $15,000 bond.

Mather’s arraignment is set for May 21 in Whatcom County Superior Court.

Resources

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence or sexual assault, you can contact the following local resources for free, confidential support:

▪ Domestic Violence & Sexual Assault Services: 24-hour Help Line: 360-715-1563, Email: info@dvsas.org.

▪ Lummi Victims of Crime: 360-312-2015.

▪ Bellingham Police: You can call anonymously at 360-778-8611, or go online at cob.org/tips.

▪ WWU Consultation and Sexual Assault Support Survivor Advocacy Services: 360-650-3700 or wp.wwu.edu/sexualviolence/.

▪ Brigid Collins Family Support Center: 360-734-4616, brigidcollins.org.