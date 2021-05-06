Bellingham man reportedly holds woman against her will, then leads police on chase

A Whatcom County man reportedly held a woman who had a restraining order against him in her car against her will until she was able to escape the car, get to an area business and call 911 for help. He reportedly ended up leading Bellingham Police on a chase in her car.

Jordan Garth Pickett, 23 of Everson, was booked Monday, May 3, into Whatcom County Jail on suspicion of multiple charges including first-degree robbery, theft of a motor vehicle, unlawful imprisonment, second-degree assault and attempting to elude a police vehicle. Jail records show he is being held in lieu of $80,000 bail.

Though there was a protective order against him being near the victim, Picket and the victim were in her car at approximately 2:30 a.m. May 3 near Aldrich Road and Northwest Avenue, Lt. Claudia Murphy told The Bellingham Herald in an email.

The two began to argue, according to Murphy, and Pickett threatened to take the victim to a location where an unidentified woman would beat up the victim.

Pickett then reportedly took the victim’s phone and refused to let her out of the car when she asked, Murphy reported.

When Picket slowed down near Bellis Fair Parkway, the victim attempted to get out of the car through the passenger door, according to Murphy, but Picket pulled her back into the car and used his arm to put the victim in a headlock, making it difficult for her to breathe.

The victim was eventually able to get out of the car, get to a nearby business and call 911 for help, Murphy reported, and Picket left the scene, stealing the victim’s car in the process.

As officers were arriving in the area, they spotted the stolen car in the 3600 block of West Rusley Road and attempted to make a stop, according to Murphy. But Picket reportedly refused to stop, instead leading officers on an 8.7-mile chase and ignoring multiple stop signs and two red lights in the process.

Picket stopped the car in the 600 block of Old Samish Road and was then taken into custody without incident, Murphy reported.

The victim suffered minor injuries to her neck, Murphy reported, consistent with being placed in a headlock.

Whatcom County Superior Court records show Pickett has previous convictions for harassment, attempting to elude police vehicles, criminal trespassing, controlled substance possession, taking a motor vehicle without permission and malicious mischief.

Resources

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence or sexual assault, you can contact the following local resources for free, confidential support:

▪ Domestic Violence & Sexual Assault Services: 24-hour Help Line: 360-715-1563, Email: info@dvsas.org.

▪ Lummi Victims of Crime: 360-312-2015.

▪ Bellingham Police: You can call anonymously at 360-778-8611, or go online at cob.org/tips.

▪ WWU Consultation and Sexual Assault Support Survivor Advocacy Services: 360-650-3700 or wp.wwu.edu/sexualviolence/.