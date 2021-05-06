Whatcom man reportedly points gun an another in Bellingham parking lot

A Ferndale man, who was approached in a Bellingham parking lot by another man who thought he had broken into his car a few weeks earlier, reportedly pulled a gun, chambered a round and pointed it at the victim.

Bellingham Police booked Devin Joseph Jeffrey, 28, into Whatcom County Jail on Monday, May 3, on suspicion of second-degree assault and first-degree illegal possession of a firearm. Jail records show he is being held in lieu of $5,000 bail.

At approximately 8:13 p.m. April 24, the victim was walking through a parking lot in the 1300 block of Telegraph Road and recognized a man, later identified as Jeffrey, whom he suspected had broken into his car a few weeks earlier, Lt. Claudia Murphy told The Bellingham Herald in an email.

The victim approached Jeffrey, who denied breaking into the victim’s car, Murphy reported.

Jeffrey then got into his own car, pulled out a handgun, chambered a round, pointed the gun at the victim and told the victim to back up, according to Murphy. Jeffrey then reportedly sped away.

The victim described the gun to officers as a Glock with a bronze-colored slide and provided a good description of Jeffrey and his car, including most of the license plate, Murphy reported. The victim also identified Jeffrey in a photo lineup officers showed him.

On Monday, officers spotted Jeffrey as a passenger in a car on Bakerview Road, Murphy reported. Officers stopped the car based on the probable cause for Jeffrey’s arrest and took him into custody without incident.

Officers also recovered a Glock 19x replica CO2 powered pistol, according to Murphy.

Jeffrey previously has been convicted of 11 felonies, including assault, theft of a motor vehicle and unlawful possession of a firearm, Murphy reported, making it illegal for him to be in possession of a firearm.