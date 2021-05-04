Whatcom man suspected of sexually assaulting juvenile girl as she slept

A Whatcom County juvenile girl reportedly awoke Saturday morning to find a 41-year-old man she was familiar with in her bed sexually assaulting her.

The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Officer booked Patrick Wayne Watts, 41 of Maple Valley, into Whatcom County Jail Monday, May 3, on suspicion of second-degree rape and communicating with a minor for immoral purposes. Jail records show Watts is being held in lieu of $50,000 bail.

Deputies responded to the victim’s home at approximately 8:45 p.m. Saturday for the report that a rape had occurred earlier that morning, sheriff’s office spokesperson Deb Slater told The Bellingham Herald.

The victim and her family told deputies that Watts had been allowed to stay at their home the previous evening, Slater reported, and that early Saturday morning, the victim awoke to find Watts in her bed and sexually assaulting her.

Whatcom County Superior Court records show Watts has previous convictions for second-degree assault (strangulation) and protective order violation from 2020.

Resources

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence or sexual assault, you can contact the following local resources for free, confidential support:

▪ Domestic Violence & Sexual Assault Services: 24-hour Help Line: 360-715-1563, Email: info@dvsas.org.

▪ Lummi Victims of Crime: 360-312-2015.

▪ Bellingham Police: You can call anonymously at 360-778-8611, or go online at cob.org/tips.

▪ WWU Consultation and Sexual Assault Support Survivor Advocacy Services: 360-650-3700 or wp.wwu.edu/sexualviolence/.

▪ Brigid Collins Family Support Center: 360-734-4616, brigidcollins.org.