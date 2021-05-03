Two arrested after man reportedly shot in the foot during Whatcom drive-by shooting

A Whatcom County man and woman were arrested Friday for their suspected involvement in a drive-by shooting in Blaine that resulted in another man being shot in the foot.

The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office booked Joshua Curtis Stroud, 40, into Whatcom County Jail on suspicion of first-degree assault (domestic violence), drive-by shooting (domestic violence) and unlawful possession of a firearm. Jail records show he is being held in lieu of $25,000 bail.

The sheriff’s office also booked Michelle Lyn Spaulding, 39, into Whatcom County Jail on suspicion of first-degree assault and drive-by shooting. Jail records show she is being held in lieu of $20,000 bail.

Deputies were sent the afternoon of April 30 to the 7500 block of Leeside Drive in Blaine for the report of a fight, sheriff’s office spokesperson Deb Slater told The Bellingham Herald in an email. While en route, additional information was given that multiple witnesses had heard a gunshot, and that a man who had shot another had left toward Birch Bay in a red or gold four-door car.

Deputies found the victim who had been shot in the foot, Slater reported, and he told them that Stroud, whom he knew, had shot him.

At about the same time, other deputies stopped a red BMW on Grandview Road just west of Kickerview Road, according to Slater, and Stroud and Spaulding were in the car.

The investigation found three more witness who said they saw Stroud shoot the victim in the foot, Slater reported. The investigation also identified Spaulding as an accomplice in the drive-by shooting.

The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment for the gunshot, according to Slater.

According to Whatcom County Superior Court documents, Stroud has previous convictions for assault, reckless endangerment, possession of stolen property and forgery.