Bellingham man — and his dog — reportedly break into Whatcom Falls neighborhood home

A Bellingham transient man is suspected of bringing his dog with him when he reportedly broke into a Whatcom Falls neighborhood home last Friday.

Bellingham Police booked Wayne Francis Yale, 34, into Whatcom County Jail early Saturday, April 24, on suspicion of residential burglary, third-degree assault, resisting arrest and possession of a controlled substance. Jail records show he is being held in lieu of $40,000 bail.

Officers responded to the 1300 block of Bonanza Way for the report of a burglary of an occupied home, after residents reported hearing a noise and a dog barking upstairs and then finding Yale, Lt. Claudia Murphy told The Bellingham Herald in an email.

The residents were downstairs when Yale and his medium-sized black and white dog entered the home through an upstairs bedroom window, Murphy reported. Yale was described as wearing jeans, no shoes and a hat.

After the residents confronted him, Yale said something about not thinking anyone was home and left out the front door, leaving some of his belongings behind in the bedroom he had entered, according to Murphy. Yale reportedly collected some of the resident’s items before he was confronted.

K9 Rudy and his partner started a track outside the house, which eventually led to a wooded area, where K9 Rudy found Yale hiding in the brush, Murphy reported.

Yale refused to comply with officers’ orders, according to Murphy, and kicked an officer in the groin as the officer attempted to place him under arrest. Yale’s dog also reportedly acted aggressively toward the officer.

K9 Rudy was sent to apprehend Yale, but he fought with Rudy, grabbing his face and attempting to go deeper into the woods, Murphy reported, but officers stepped in and took Yale to the ground.

Yale was taken to the emergency department at St. Joseph hospital to be checked out and was released to be booked into the jail, Murphy reported, while the officers received minor cuts and bruises from the arrest.

The Whatcom County Humane Society was called to pick up Yale’s dog.