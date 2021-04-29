Man reportedly has sex with underage teen on Whatcom farm

A man reportedly lied about his age on social media to meet an underage teen and then had sex with her when they lived together on a Lynden farm.

The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office booked Feliciano Ramirez-Najera, 26, into Whatcom County Jail Monday, April 26, on suspicion of third-degree child rape, violation of a no-contact order and residential burglary.

Monday’s arrest stemmed from an incident in May 2020, when probable cause for assault (domestic violence) was established against Ramirez-Najera, sheriff’s office spokesperson Deb Slater told The Bellingham Herald in an email, but further information from the victim required additional investigation.

The investigation revealed that Ramirez-Najera met the victim in early 2019 on social media saying that he was 18 years old, when he was 24 at the time, according to Whatcom County Superior Court documents.

The victim reported that she and Ramirez-Najera had sex multiple times while living together, court documents state. The victim was 15 at the time.

The victim also had a restraining order against Ramirez-Najera, Slater reported, leading to the no-contact order violation and burglary charges when he was arrested.

Ramirez-Najera was arrested in Mount Vernon and transferred to the custody of the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office, documents state.