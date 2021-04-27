Two elderly victims in Whatcom suspected of losing more than $50,000 in fraud schemes

Two elderly Ferndale residents are believed to have been defrauded of more than $50,000 combined in two separate incidents recently reported to the Ferndale Police Department.

Both fraud attempts began with emails sent to the victims, where the fraudsters falsely identified themselves as representatives of legitimate businesses and asked for phone calls to address a problem with the victims’ accounts, according to a city of Ferndale news release.

The victims reported providing phone numbers, according to the release.

The fraudsters then obtained personal information from the victims and convinced them to correct the problem using a wire transfer to a bank in Thailand, according to the release. One victim also reportedly was instructed to purchase gift cards and then give the gift card numbers to the fraudsters.

“While credit card payments offer some fraud protection, wire transfers and gift cards do not,” the release stated.

“That is why these are not typical payment options for legitimate business transactions. Any suspicious request from a business can be verified by contacting the business with proper contact information. Do not use internet links or phone numbers from the suspicious email, text, or phone call. Simply look up the business contact information and verify the issue with the company.”

Police believe the fraudsters may have already had some personal information on the victims to help them gain the victims’ trust, the release states.

Resources

If you believe you have been the victim of fraud, the release offered these resources:

▪ General fraud: Contact the FBI at 202-324-3000 or online at www.fbi.gov or tips.fbi.gov.

▪ Health care, Medicare/Medicaid fraud: Contact the Department of Health & Human Services at 1-800-HHS-TIPS or online at www.oig.hhs.gov.

▪ Internet fraud and lottery/sweepstakes fraud by internet: Contact the Internet Crime Complaint Center online at www.ic3.gov.

▪ State and local fraud: Contact the Ferndale Police Department at 911 or online at contact@ferndalepd.org. If you live elsewhere in Whatcom County, contact your local law enforcement.