Whatcom woman allegedly fires gun in direction of man after reported domestic abuse

A Whatcom County woman reportedly fired a gun in the direction of her boyfriend and multiple nearby homes in an effort to get him to leave after he allegedly abused her and broke her nose. Both were arrested.

Blaine Police booked the 48-year-old man into Whatcom County Jail April 19 on suspicion of second-degree assault (domestic violence). Jail records show he was released on $10,000 bail later that day.

Two days earlier, the 45-year-old woman was booked into jail on suspicion of second-degree assault (domestic violence) and reckless endangerment. Jail records show she was released April 19 on $8,000 bail.

The Bellingham Herald does not release the identity of reported domestic abuse victims.

Officers were called at 6:26 p.m. April 17 to a home on Evans Drive for a shots-fired complaint after a caller reported seeing a female neighbor firing a gun at a man, according to Whatcom County Superior Court documents. As officers were responding, the call was changed to a possible physical domestic incident.

When officers arrived, they found the woman with blood on her left shoulder and in her hair outside picking up items and putting them in a box, court records state.

The woman told officers that the man had assaulted her inside the house, according to court records, and though she initially denied firing the gun, she said that she had fired multiple rounds from a Glock 9mm at the man. The woman reportedly told police that after the man assaulted her she was able to get away, got the gun from her bedroom, told the man to leave, and when he refused, she fired her gun at him to show she was serious and to defend herself.

The man was not at the house when officers arrived, according to documents.

Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office crime scene investigators found eight pistol casings, court documents state, and from the impacts points visible on different surfaces determined that the gun had been fired not only at the man, but also in the direction of multiple nearby homes.

The woman required medical treatment and suffered a broken nose and a contusion to her left eye, court documents state.