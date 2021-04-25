Good Samaritan reportedly steps in to protect woman from knife-wielding man in Bellingham

A Good Samaritan suffered cuts to his hands after reportedly stepping in to protect a woman from a man wielding a knife and yelling obscenities at her.

Bellingham Police booked Michael Ross Outman, 27, into Whatcom County Jail on suspicion of harassment and possessing a weapon capable of producing bodily harm. Jail records show Outman also was booked on a failure to appear warrant for residential burglary from 2020 and is being held in lieu of $5,000 bail.

Officers were called at 5:06 p.m. Wednesday, April 21, to the 1800 block of Broadway for the report of a fight involving a knife, Lt. Claudia Murphy told The Bellingham Herald in an email.

When they arrived, Murphy said they spoke to the Good Samaritan, who reported:

▪ They saw Outman displaying and retracting a knife blade at the victim, yelling obscenities at her and waving the knife around in an aggressive manner.

▪ The Good Samaritan intervened and took Outman to the ground to prevent him from hurting the victim.

▪ During the struggle, the Good Samaritan suffered two cuts to fingers from Outman’s knife.

▪ The victim left the scene before police arrived.

Outman was arrested without incident, Murphy reported.

Whatcom County Superior Court records show the warrant for residential burglary was issued April 6 out of Skagit County.