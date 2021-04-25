Crime

Good Samaritan reportedly steps in to protect woman from knife-wielding man in Bellingham

A Good Samaritan suffered cuts to his hands after reportedly stepping in to protect a woman from a man wielding a knife and yelling obscenities at her.

Bellingham Police booked Michael Ross Outman, 27, into Whatcom County Jail on suspicion of harassment and possessing a weapon capable of producing bodily harm. Jail records show Outman also was booked on a failure to appear warrant for residential burglary from 2020 and is being held in lieu of $5,000 bail.

Officers were called at 5:06 p.m. Wednesday, April 21, to the 1800 block of Broadway for the report of a fight involving a knife, Lt. Claudia Murphy told The Bellingham Herald in an email.

When they arrived, Murphy said they spoke to the Good Samaritan, who reported:

They saw Outman displaying and retracting a knife blade at the victim, yelling obscenities at her and waving the knife around in an aggressive manner.

The Good Samaritan intervened and took Outman to the ground to prevent him from hurting the victim.

During the struggle, the Good Samaritan suffered two cuts to fingers from Outman’s knife.

The victim left the scene before police arrived.

Outman was arrested without incident, Murphy reported.

Whatcom County Superior Court records show the warrant for residential burglary was issued April 6 out of Skagit County.

Profile Image of David Rasbach
David Rasbach
David Rasbach joined The Bellingham Herald in 2005 and now covers breaking news. He has been an editor and writer in several western states since 1994.
