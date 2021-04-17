Man suspected of breaking into Bellingham church in an attempt to steal this equipment

An Oak Harbor man is suspected of breaking a window to enter a church in Bellingham’s Sunnyland neighborhood last weekend and attempting to leave with stolen audio equipment.

Bellingham Police booked Kamren Forest Adams, 29, into Whatcom County Jail April 9 on suspicion of second-degree burglary, third-degree malicious mischief and resisting arrest. Jail records show he is being held in lieu of $5,000 bail.

Officers responded to the Legacy Church in the 700 block of East Sunset Drive for the report of a man trespassing in the church and taking audio equipment, Lt. Claudia Murphy told The Bellingham Herald in an email.

The man, later identified as Adams, attempted to convince a witness that he had permission to enter the church, which was not the case, Murphy reported.

Officers found a broken window in one of the church doors and Adams sitting on a chair behind a drum set within the church, according to Murphy.

Police fired a bean bag round at Adams leg after he refused to comply with officer’s commands, Murphy reported, adding that he was warned before officers fired, officers were unsure if Adams had any weapons and Adams has a history of assaulting officers.

Washington state court records show Adams was convicted of third-degree assault in 2013 in Island County and was scheduled to be arraigned on third-degree assault and resisting arrest charges in Skagit County on Tuesday, April 13.

Adams complied with officers’ commands after the bean bag was fired, was taken into custody, checked by medics and transported to jail, Murphy reported.

Damage to the church window was estimated to be $200, Whatcom County Superior Court documents showed.